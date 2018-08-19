Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A sideshow involving at least three vehicles on the Bay Bridge brought traffic to a complete stop Sunday morning.

In the video, you can see people recording the sideshow using their cellphones.


San Francisco CHP officials responded immediately and took the driver of one of the vehicles into custody for reckless driving and exhibition of speed.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

