Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says

At 1045 hours video taken by a passerby of vehicles stopping traffic and engaging in side show activity on the #BayBridge. San Francisco CHP units responded and took the driver of one of these vehicles into custody for reckless driving and exhibition of speed. pic.twitter.com/wJ2Q4ENoLp — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 19, 2018

A sideshow involving at least three vehicles on the Bay Bridge brought traffic to a complete stop Sunday morning.In the video, you can see people recording the sideshow using their cellphones.San Francisco CHP officials responded immediately and took the driver of one of the vehicles into custody for reckless driving and exhibition of speed.Officials said no injuries were reported.