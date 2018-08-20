EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4005173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A sideshow involving at least three vehicles on the Bay Bridge brought traffic to a complete stop.

A San Francisco woman captured video of a car burning rubber in the Pier 30 parking lot on Sunday. That incident took place about an hour after a three-car sideshow on the Bay Bridge shut down all five westbound lanes.One person was arrested for reckless driving on the bridge, while the other drivers got away.