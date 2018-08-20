SIDESHOW

VIDEO: Car burns rubber at Pier 30 parking lot in San Francisco shortly after sideshow stopped traffic on Bay Bridge

A San Francisco woman captured video of a car burning rubber in the Pier 30 parking lot on Sunday. That took place about an hour after a three-car sideshow on the Bay Bridge shut down all five westbound lanes. (KGO-TV)

A San Francisco woman captured video of a car burning rubber in the Pier 30 parking lot on Sunday. That incident took place about an hour after a three-car sideshow on the Bay Bridge shut down all five westbound lanes.

One person was arrested for reckless driving on the bridge, while the other drivers got away.

Watch the video above for a look at drivers doing donuts at Pier 30, and go here for the full story on the Bay Bridge sideshow.

For more stories, photos, and video on sideshows, visit this page.

A sideshow involving at least three vehicles on the Bay Bridge brought traffic to a complete stop.

