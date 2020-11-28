4-year-old girl drowns on Thanksgiving at Point Reyes, park service says

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Marin Co. (KGO) -- A 4-year-old girl drowned after a wave swept her into the ocean off McClures Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore on Thanksgiving, according to the National Park Service.

Officials received a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Thursday. The CHP, Reach One helicopters, the Coast Guard and other emergency officials worked to rescue the girl from the ocean.

She was transported to Oakland Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The park service says the child's father went into the water to try to save her and was taken to Petaluma Regional Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The child hasn't been identified by officials and there are no further details available at this time.
