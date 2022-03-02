Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at Buffalo airport, police say

JetBlue airplanes at their gates at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BUFFALO, New York -- A pilot was removed from a JetBlue flight in Buffalo Wednesday after police say he blew more than four times the legal limit for alcohol.

The 52-year-old pilot, James Clifton, may face federal charges.

Authorities say a TSA officer at Buffalo Niagara International Airport noticed the pilot was acting drunk, and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority removed him from cockpit and gave him a Breathalyzer.

He reportedly registered a .17, twice the legal limit for driving in the U.S.

Pilots, however, face stricter blood alcohol level restrictions, with .04 being considered illegal.

Clifton, who is from Orlando, Florida, was taken into custody and released to JetBlue security, who notified federal authorities.

"The safety of JetBlue's customers and crewmembers is our first priority," JetBlue said in a statement. "We adhere to all DOT rules and requirements concerning alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy. We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crewmember involved has been removed from his duties."

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents JetBlue pilots, released the following statement:

"The airline piloting profession in North America is one of the most highly scrutinized careers, and airline pilots' professionalism has contributed to making air transportation the safest form of transport for passengers and air cargo shippers."
