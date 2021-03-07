Coronavirus

Bay Area dry cleaners devastated by COVID-19 pandemic

By Kris Reyes
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Cleaners Association, a trade group representing 1800 businesses across the country, estimates that about one in six dry cleaners has gone out of business nationwide.

RELATED: Mixed reaction across Bay Area after California unveils COVID-19 stimulus plan

In the Bay Area, every neighborhood has a cleaning service that shut down without ceremony, leaving nothing more of their past than a sign on the door.

Watch the video in the player above to learn about a very simple way you can support your dry cleaners, and what kind of items you can bring in for cleaning.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspalo altoemploymenteconomysmall businesscoronavirus californiasocietycoronavirusclothingstore closingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Where Biden stands on key promises after 50 days as president
LIVE: Gov. Newsom speaks at LA County vaccine clinic
Stimulus update: House votes on COVID relief bill | LIVE
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom speaks at LA County vaccine clinic
Stimulus update: House votes on COVID relief bill | LIVE
Storm brings wintry showers, thunderstorms to Bay Area
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Arrest made in attack on 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland
Cecilia Vega's journey from the Bay Area to the White House
CA storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
Show More
SFUSD superintendent announces retirement
Why Harry and Meghan's son Archie is not a prince
SF Uber driver attacked by passenger over request to wear mask
Communities hit hard by COVID more hesitant to return to school
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
More TOP STORIES News