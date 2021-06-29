earthquake

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits near San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area Monday evening, according to the USGS.



It was felt across the Bay Area from San Francisco to Castro Valley and much of the East Bay.

The quake was centered just outside of San Leandro, in Ashland, and struck around 6:30 p.m.



BART says there is currently a 10-minute delay in the transit system due to the earthquake.

The San Francisco Fire Department says no injuries or damage have been reported.

This is developing, check back for updates
