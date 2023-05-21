Preliminary 5.5 earthquake strikes near Northern California coast, USGS says

A preliminary magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the Northern California coast on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 11:44 a.m. and had a depth 10.0 km. west of Petrolia in Humboldt County, USGS said.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

This is near the same area where a 6.4 earthquake hit Humboldt County in Northern California, back in December 2022, killing two people and injured about a dozen people. It caused widespread damage.

A few days later on January 1 of this year, a 5.4 quake struck the region.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

This is story is developing. Check back for updates.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live