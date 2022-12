Preliminary 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes in Humboldt County

A preliminary 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California early Tuesday morning. It was centered in the Humboldt County town of Ferndale, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It was followed shortly by at least two aftershocks that measured 4.6 magnitude and 3.1 magnitude.

There is no word on damage or injuries so far.

People in the Bay Area received alerts from the MyShake App, warning of the shaking. There were not reports of people in the Bay Area feeling the earthquake.