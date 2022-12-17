Preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near El Cerrito, USGS says

EL CERRITO, Calif. -- A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck near El Cerrito early Saturday morning, according to the USGS.

The earthquake was downgraded from a 4.0. and struck around 3:39 a.m.

USGS says it struck at a depth of 5.8 miles and was felt across the Bay Area including the East Bay and the peninsula.

At this time, there are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

