WATCH LIVE COVERAGE: 5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey.
USGS says the earthquake was 12 miles east of San Jose on Calaveras Fault.
It was upgraded from an initial 5.0 earthquake, the USGS says.
The quake happened around 11:42 a.m. And it has been felt across the Bay Area.
There was a 3.1 aftershock reported in the area at 11:47 a.m., USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage. San Jose police officials say that they have not received any information regarding damage.
BART officials say to expect a 10-15 minute delay as trains are running at reduced speeds while they check the tracks.
Caltrain officials also say trains will be slowing due to the quake.
"5.0+ earthquakes are pretty rare in the Bay Area," tweeted ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma. He wrote, "In the past 30 years, we've only had three others. Back in 2000, a magnitude 5.0 was reported in Yountville, in 2007, a magnitude 5.6 struck Alum rock, and the magnitude 6.0 in Napa in 2014."
Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
