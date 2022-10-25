UC Berkeley students were taking earthquake exam when 5.1 temblor hit near SJ, professor says

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Students at UC Berkeley were the middle of taking a quake exam when the 5.1 earthquake struck the Bay Area on Tuesday morning.
"Believe it or not, I was giving an exam to a very large class of 500 students who are taking the earthquakes class," said Professor Richard Allen, director of the Berkeley Seismology Lab.
MAIN STORY: 5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says
He went on to say, "In the middle of the exam, all of our phones went up. Everybody has the MyShake app downloaded so they get the early warning. So everybody's phone went off."
According to Allen, the exam continued after they learned of the quake.
He said he got the MyShake alert about one or two seconds before feeling the earthquake and that the shaking was very light considering the epicenter was in San Jose, which is about 50 miles away.
VIDEO: Aftershocks as strong as 4.0 possible following 5.1 San Jose earthquake, Dr. Lucy Jones says
"Some people did feel it, some people did not feel it," he said. "And clearly, people felt much stronger shaking in other places. I had messages from folks in Santa Cruz, for example, who got the warning and then felt the shaking as well."
Allen said the Earthquake Early Warning is a relatively new technology created in UC Berkeley, and it delivered the early warning through (most of) the Bay Area. "It's great to see this new technology are really working pretty well in this earthquake."
He notes the magnitude 5.1 is not a huge earthquake, so they don't expect very much damage, if any damage at all.
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
He says the 5.1 temblor was a moderate earthquake, but is confident people close to the epicenter in San Jose felt like this was a pretty good shake. He reminds people need to be ready for a magnitude seven earthquake in the Bay Area.
According to Allen, Tuesday's earthquake was a test for the early warning system.
He spoke live with ABC7 News following the quake. Watch the video player above to watch his full interview.
Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
- What to do when you get a ShakeAlert quake warning notification
- Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake
- California's Shake Alert earthquake warning system tested in Oakland
- New earthquake map app reveals risk where you live
- Seismologists say California is in an earthquake drought
- Ceremonies mark 113th anniversary of 1906 earthquake in SF
- From the Archives: ABC7's Peabody Award winning coverage of 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
- San Francisco mayor issues executive directive to make sure all skyscrapers are safe
- Earthquake early warning app for Los Angeles County now available for download
- San Mateo County residents will soon be automatically signed up to receive emergency alerts
- ABC7's Leslie Brinkley remembers driving across the Bay Bridge during Loma Prieta earthquake
- Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster, earthquake?
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live