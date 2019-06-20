East Bay community mourns fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan

RELATED: Sacramento police officer shot, killed while on domestic violence call
Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was originally from the Bay Area.
She graduated from College Park High School in Pleasant Hill in 2011. The school is flying its flag at half staff on Thursday.
O'Sullivan went on to take some classes at Diablo Valley College before heading to Sacramento State. The college released this statement this morning:
It is with deep personal regret that I confirm that fallen Sacramento police officer Tara Christina O'Sullivan was a former student of Diablo Valley College. We are honored to have played a part in Officer O'Sullivan's journey. O'Sullivan began taking general education classes at DVC in 2011 in preparation to transfer to Sacramento State University. Ultimately she discovered and achieved her dream of graduating from the Police Academy. We are proud of her success and of her choice to serve, protect and give back to her community. We are heartbroken that her life was taken at such a young age. Our hearts are with Officer O'Sullivan's family, friends and fellow officers, and we wish them peace in this difficult time.
O'Sullivan was also part of the Explorer programs at the Martinez and Pleasant Hill Police Departments.
She was working for the Sacramento Police Department when she was shot and killed on Wednesday. Police had responded to a call of a disturbance between a man and a woman.
O'Sullivan was helping the woman move some belongings out of her home when she was shot. The woman was not hurt. The man surrendered after an eight-hour-long standoff with police.
Other members of the community are also expressing their sadness over the loss of the young officer.
The Martinez Police Department issued the following statement:
"It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of not only a fellow police officer, but a dedicated former police explorer serving Martinez and Pleasant Hill Police Departments. Tara O'Sullivan will always be remembered as a vibrant, energetic and passionate community servant who rose through the ranks as an explorer sergeant and served the community with purpose. She was committed to becoming a police officer and joined the Sacramento Police Department. She was taken form us too soon and she will be missed."
California Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement:
"Officer O'Sullivan represented the best of what we hope to be as human beings in her selfless service to the community and readiness to help those in need," said Governor Newsom. "She knew the dangers of the job, yet chose to dedicate herself at such a young age to those values anyway. Today, Jennifer and I join the Sacramento community and all Californians in expressing our deep condolences, and stand in solidarity with Officer O'Sullivan's family, fellow officers and those she served so honorably." Officer O'Sullivan, 26, died Wednesday night after she was shot at the scene of a domestic disturbance in Sacramento. Officer O'Sullivan began her service at the Sacramento Police Department in January, 2018 as a community service officer, going on to enter the police academy as a recruit and graduate in December, 2018. In honor of Officer O'Sullivan, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff."
The Oakland Police Department sends our prayers to the Sacramento Police Department @SacPolice family, friends and community. pic.twitter.com/LloZyUIJcx— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 20, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Tara O'Sullivan's family, friends, and all @SacPolice Officers as they mourn the loss of one of their own. Today, we stand with you. #SFPD pic.twitter.com/FlR9O68NZr— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 20, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we send our condolences to the @SacPolice and the family of Officer Tara O'Sullivan, a 26 year old Bay Area native, who paid the ultimate sacrifice when she was assisting on a domestic violence call. pic.twitter.com/WJC6XxWbh4— AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) June 20, 2019
Please join us in offering our condolences to Officer Tara O’Sullivan's friends, family, and the @SacPolice for their tragic loss. https://t.co/Z3R6MTT1MY— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 20, 2019
Another tragic day for California law enforcement. We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer O’Sullivan’s family, friends and @SacPolice colleagues – we grieve with you! https://t.co/eTVeyQx6iO— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) June 20, 2019
Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed yesterday while protecting her community. We are heartbroken for her family and the entire Sacramento Police Department. What a senseless act that took this brave young officer. pic.twitter.com/9YbsypKpBZ— San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) June 20, 2019