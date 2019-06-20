East Bay community mourns fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan

The Oakland Police Department sends our prayers to the Sacramento Police Department @SacPolice family, friends and community. pic.twitter.com/LloZyUIJcx — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 20, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Tara O'Sullivan's family, friends, and all @SacPolice Officers as they mourn the loss of one of their own. Today, we stand with you. #SFPD pic.twitter.com/FlR9O68NZr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 20, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we send our condolences to the @SacPolice and the family of Officer Tara O'Sullivan, a 26 year old Bay Area native, who paid the ultimate sacrifice when she was assisting on a domestic violence call. pic.twitter.com/WJC6XxWbh4 — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) June 20, 2019

Please join us in offering our condolences to Officer Tara O’Sullivan's friends, family, and the @SacPolice for their tragic loss. https://t.co/Z3R6MTT1MY — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 20, 2019

Another tragic day for California law enforcement. We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer O’Sullivan’s family, friends and @SacPolice colleagues – we grieve with you! https://t.co/eTVeyQx6iO — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) June 20, 2019

Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed yesterday while protecting her community. We are heartbroken for her family and the entire Sacramento Police Department. What a senseless act that took this brave young officer. pic.twitter.com/9YbsypKpBZ — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) June 20, 2019

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The East Bay community is mourning the loss of a young Sacramento police officer killed in a shooting during a domestic call.Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was originally from the Bay Area.She graduated from College Park High School in Pleasant Hill in 2011. The school is flying its flag at half staff on Thursday.O'Sullivan went on to take some classes at Diablo Valley College before heading to Sacramento State. The college released this statement this morning:O'Sullivan was also part of the Explorer programs at the Martinez and Pleasant Hill Police Departments.She was working for the Sacramento Police Department when she was shot and killed on Wednesday. Police had responded to a call of a disturbance between a man and a woman.O'Sullivan was helping the woman move some belongings out of her home when she was shot. The woman was not hurt. The man surrendered after an eight-hour-long standoff with police.Other members of the community are also expressing their sadness over the loss of the young officer.The Martinez Police Department issued the following statement:California Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement: