DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Dog lovers are in for a big treat.The East Bay SPCA has a new exhibit that celebrates our four-legged friends.It's call "Dogs: More than Pets" and it opens tomorrow at the SPCA's shelter in Dublin.The exhibit highlights the role dogs have played in human history, literature and pop culture.It also explores canine physiology -- including the incredible sense of smell they have.And the best part -- you can adopt a new friend right on site.For more information on visiting the free exhibit, click here