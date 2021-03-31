SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Easter Sunday will once again be different for millions of people around the world this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact how we gather.
In an effort to bring the community together on a special day, ABC7 presents "Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration."
The special virtual service streams Sunday at 11 a.m. on ABC7 from Glide Church in San Francisco.
The service will also be available to stream on abc7news.com, the ABC7 News app, the ABC7 Facebook and ABC7 YouTube pages.
