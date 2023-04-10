Egg hunts and 'Hunky Jesus' contest mark Easter in San Francisco

Big crowds showed up for Easter egg hunts and church services after a pandemic pause and the weather did not disappoint.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Easter 2023 in the Bay Area is looking much different from years past. Big crowds showed up for Easter egg hunts and church services after a pandemic pause and the weather did not disappoint.

There was a pint-sized stampede for Easter eggs Sunday. Dozens of eager kids were on the hunt at Salesforce Park in San Francisco, some parents tried to keep up.

"I thought it was intense for the kids. We had a false start. It threw everyone off," said Joshwin Hall.

"My kids said 'I don't have an egg mom.' That's ok. It's a sunny nice day," said parent Trisha Siron.

That's for sure. The sun was shining bright after a chilly, wet winter.

"It's the perfect day for Easter. Celebrate and get the kids out. They don't always have to wear jackets or raincoats, awesome," said Hall.

Easter services at Glide Memorial Church were about music and a message of renewal.

"So when I say good morning, you keep that in your head. Those are the words that may pull somebody out into the light," said Glide Minister Marvin K. White.

In Dolores Park, there was no fog or umbrellas. The weather was fantastic and hundreds of others thought so too.

"It's beautiful. I got sunscreen at first aid office, everyone has shorts on -- perfect weather today," said Alexandra Livsey.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were back with their annual "Hunky Jesus" contest on the main stage.

"The park is already full of people. This is an amazing testament to the fact the city loves the sisters and the queer community, trans community. This is who we are, and the weather is smiling on us too," said Sister Roma.

