Massive Italian food wonderland Eataly coming to South Bay

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Pizza, pasta, and parmigiano-reggiano. The savory combinations of Italian cuisine are coming to the South Bay as a massive, three-story, 45,000-square-foot food wonderland.

It will have all the olive oil, tiramisu and chianti you could ever imagine.

Eataly has become a trendy, Italian food hall emporium that's sweeping across major U.S cities, and starting next week -- Silicon Valley.

Eataly's Alex Saper joined ABC7@7 to discuss this slice of Italian heaven. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Eataly Silicon Valley opens Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m.at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

Learn more about Eataly here.

