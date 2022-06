Massive Italian food wonderland Eataly coming to South Bay

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Pizza, pasta, and parmigiano-reggiano. The savory combinations of Italian cuisine are coming to the South Bay as a massive, three-story, 45,000-square-foot food wonderland.It will have all the olive oil, tiramisu and chianti you could ever imagine.Eataly has become a trendy, Italian food hall emporium that's sweeping across major U.S cities, and starting next week -- Silicon Valley.Eataly's Alex Saper joined ABC7@7 to discuss this slice of Italian heaven. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.Eataly Silicon Valley opens Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m.at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.Learn more about Eataly here