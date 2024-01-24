San Jose-based eBay plans to lay off about 1,000 employees, company says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose-based eBay announced on Tuesday it plans to lay off about 1,000 of its employees, roughly 9% of its staff.

The layoffs will affect full-time employees, according to the company's website.

"Additionally, we plan to scale back the number of contracts we have within our alternate workforce over the coming months. These are not actions we take lightly - and we recognize the impact they will have on all eBayers. We have to say goodbye to people who have made so many important contributions to the eBay community and culture, and this isn't easy."

Layoff notifications will happen over Zoom, the company said.

All employees have been told to work from home on Wednesday "to provide some space and privacy for these conversations."

The company ended its note, writing: "These changes are difficult, but I'm confident that by working together we will become stronger than ever. In the months ahead, you will see a more focused, agile, and responsive eBay - one that is better positioned to advance our purpose of creating economic opportunity for all."

This is the second round of layoffs in less than a year.

The company announced last February, it was laying off 500 employees.