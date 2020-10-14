unemployment California

WATCH TOMORROW: Questions about unemployment benefits or EDD? Get them answered live

An expert from the National Employment Law Project will be answering your unemployment and EDD questions live Thursday, October 15 at 1 p.m.
Hundreds of you have told us about your struggles to get unemployment benefits through California's EDD.

EDD SCAM: Insiders reveal how scammers are stealing millions in CA unemployment benefits

That's why we will be hosting a livestream Thursday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. with an expert from the National Employment Law Project, Michele Evermore.

Download our new apps for Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV to watch live and get your questions answered. We will also be streaming here and on our app.

If you would like to submit questions you may do so at the form below and we will try to have as many answered as possible during the livestream.


RELATED EDD STORIES & VIDEOS HERE:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniacoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
Hearing held on EDD's efforts to address COVID-19 crisis
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
EDD Q&A session postponed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: PG&E officials give update on expected power shutoffs
LIVE: Voting 2020 Q&A - your questions get answered
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland
'Millions more' in Bay Area to be impacted by this Red Flag Warning
SF Zoo reports missing lemur after possible burglary
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies with warm, dry winds
More than 1.5M Californians have already cast mail-in ballots, state says
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
More TOP STORIES News