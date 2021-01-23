California man records call with Bank of America as he learns bank closed his account without notice

"I had money taken out of my account from somebody I didn't know," Bolik says. "So I contacted Bank of America because they tell you that you have the fraud protection."
Brian says he called the bank and was told to wait 10 days and his money would be replaced. He waited -- and still no money.
So, he says, after a couple of follow-up telephone calls with Bank of America, he asked to be connected to a supervisor and then recorded the call.
He was shocked to hear his account had been closed with no investigation.
A Bank of America representative told him: "There was no investigation done because once we received the claim, EDD gets the alert there is a claim going on. They automatically close it, saying there is fraud risk, fraud risk so they don't give us time to actually work the claim."
The Bank of America representative offered multiple times during the call to reopen the claim; still Bolik was frustrated. On the recording, he attempts to clarify what he's hearing.
Bolik: "So EDD makes you guys, and EDD automatically claims denies any claim of fraud without even investigating?"
The representative answers, "Yes, due to its high value."
So is that the official policy?
7 On Your Side reached out to the EDD, and it responded: "... our UI (unemployment insurance) program people are looking into your inquiry. We'll reach back out to you when we have the information we need."
Bank of America would not comment on the recorded conversation, but in an official written response, contradicts what Bolik believes he was told, writing that accounts are not automatically closed when fraud is reported.
"However, accounts may be frozen to protect recipient's funds from more fraud if there are additional signs of fraudulent activity. A new card may be issued at that time," the company said.
Bolik's account was reimbursed, but he still doesn't have access to his money because his identity has not been verified.
That brings us to the important takeaway for everyone having issues with their unemployment insurance payments: When the issue is identity, contact the EDD. When your issue is with a transaction, like a fraudster making a withdrawal, contact Bank of America.
