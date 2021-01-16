7 On Your Side

Class action lawsuit filed against Bank of America for rampant unemployment fraud

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side has been helping scores of unemployed workers whose benefits were drained by scammers - and Bank of America rejected their claims to be reimbursed for the fraud.

Now, a class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Friday claims Bank of America failed to stop scammers from stealing money off EDD debit cards of struggling workers.

The suit, Yick v. Bank of America, says Bank of America never secured the cards with chip technology, and failed to prevent data breaches to secure millions in unemployment benefits.

It also claims the bank failed to reimburse victims as required by the EDD contract, and left them on hold for hours as they tried to file claims.

RELATED: EDD demands 1.4 million jobless prove their identity or lose benefits; ID verification isn't easy

"This is very frustrating for thousands and thousands of recipients of unemployment benefits who have been stripped of their lifeline in the middle of a pandemic," said class action attorney Brian Danitz, a partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, the firm filing the suit.

Hundreds of workers came to 7 On Your Side after fraudsters wiped out their accounts. Bank of America restored the funds, only to drain the money back out - leaving many with no money to live on.

"All my money's gone. To the tune of seven grand. So I filed a claim and they said, 'Your claim is closed.' I'm like, what? I don't get my money back?" asked Diane Davis, a Martinez resident.

RELATED: California unemployment: EDD freezes pay for thousands of workers on New Year's Day

"You guys took $16,000 from my account. Where did it go?" said Michael Conant of San Francisco said in an interview with 7 On Your Side last November.

Bank of America said it has improved customer service and reduced wait times on the phone, and is restoring money for those with legitimate claims.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case.



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornianovatocoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronavirus7 on your sideunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How jail inmates got $250K in EDD benefits
Woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Former cybercriminal shows how easy it is to fool CA EDD
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
EDD demands jobless to prove identity; verification isn't easy
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why seniors must wait for the COVID-19 vaccine
Contra Costa Co. launches vaccination campaign for 65 and older
SF, Oakland neighborhoods struggle with pharmacy deserts
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
'With Authority' kicks off 2021 with Sharks star Patrick Marleau
Mega Millions numbers for $750M jackpot revealed
Show More
Retired Oakland cop attended US Capitol riot
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Memorial for SF hit-and-run victim vandalized
East Bay parents, students rally to resume school sports
Where are California's COVID-19 vaccine doses?
More TOP STORIES News