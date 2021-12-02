Arts & Entertainment

Eddie Mekka, known for role as Carmine Ragusa in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 69

EMBED <>More Videos

Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall

NEWHALL, California -- Actor Eddie Mekka, who was best known for his role as Carmine "The Big Ragu" Ragusa in the sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 69.

"It is with deep regret that we share with you the passing of our beloved Eddie Mekka," a statement on his official Facebook page said Wednesday. "Eddie passed away peacefully in his Newhall, California home on Saturday, November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old. At this time, we do ask that all media inquiries be withheld during his family's time of grief and mourning. We welcome you to share your memories of Eddie and your condolences to his family on this fan page. Rest In Peace Eddie."

Condolences poured in from fans and fellow actors, including some of Mekka's "Laverne & Shirley" co-stars.

"A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning," actor Michael McKean tweeted. "A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie."

Cindy Williams, who played the eponymous Shirley Feeney on the show, also wrote a remembrance on Twitter.

"My darling Eddie, A world-class talent who could do it all," she said. "I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories."

Williams' tweet included a video montage featuring clips of Mekka in the comedy series, including his signature dancing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituaryfamous death
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News