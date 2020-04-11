Coronavirus & education: Oakland school district, teachers, parents deal with distance learning for children

At Global Family Elementary in Oakland, parents came to pick up learning packs and the much needed laptops for their children.
The hope is that this coming Monday, most, not all, will be interacting online.
Parents like Chenille Hives say distance learning got off to a rough start.
RELATED: Coronavirus & education: SF students receive laptops, but many still need internet for distance learning
"I do think it was a little slow getting the kids set up to do the distance learning, but I do understand they needed time to get the teachers together," said Chenille Hives, an Oakland resident and parent.
For starters, the teachers union in Oakland had to spend time negotiating new rules and parameters for its members.
While Oakland teachers have reached an agreement with the district, San Francisco Unified is still negotiating with its teachers. Therefore, San Francisco students still don't know when their online classes will formally begin.
But teachers like Olivia Udovic of Oakland have gotten creative. She assigns work for her kindergartners through her YouTube channel. We also asked her to take pictures of her communicating live through Zoom with her students.
As part of their agreement with the district, Oakland teachers will have a maximum of two hours of direct online instruction plus two hours of flex time to prepare.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: With schools closed, Oakland Unified has no date for students to begin digital learning
While some parents would like longer hours, teachers say it's enough screen time.
"In a normal class day, I'm not giving six hours of direct instruction, I'm giving a 10 minute direct instruction lesson, and then we're doing a 30 minute independent activity," said Udovic
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19