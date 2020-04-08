Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: With schools closed, Oakland Unified has no date for students to begin digital learning

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is one of several Bay Area counties which will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

It made that announcement on April 1.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: 6 Bay Area counties extend school campus closures through end of academic year

Now, Oakland schools have to figure out when they will begin schooling at home, and administrators will tell you -The digital leaning process has been a huge challenge.

There's been a mad rush to purchase or find laptops for students to use at home.

On Tuesday, Antioch distributed Chromebooks at the high schools. Middle school students will also get laptops on Wednesday.

This week, Oakland Unified teachers came back from their spring break without having a solid plan to support students remotely. That's due in part because there are still thousands of families without laptops.

RELATED: North Bay students connect with fellow CA Class of 2020 on Instagram amid COVID-19 pandemic
"Right now we're getting out plants together to start distributing devices, computers, chrome books to our students," OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki said. "We're going to be doing that in the next week or two."

In addition, the district is working with the teacher's union to determine acceptable working conditions and expectations for students.

The union posted their demands on Facebook and ballots will be sent out tomorrow via email. A vote is expected by this Friday.

Oakland Unified does not have a date when its new, at-home schooling program will begin.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandsocial distancingcoronavirus californiaschoolscoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
'RV's 4 MD's' keeps COVID-19 workforce from putting their families at risk
Your pets and coronavirus: Here's what SFSPCA recommends
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
EXCLUSIVE: Inside COVID-19 surge unit at San Jose hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: SFUSD schools will remain closed until end of academic year
EXCLUSIVE: Inside COVID-19 surge unit at San Jose hospital
'RV's 4 MD's' keeps COVID-19 workforce from putting their families at risk
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
Bay Area funeral homes prepare for surge of COVID-19 deaths
Your pets and coronavirus: Here's what SFSPCA recommends
Maps show how much Bay Area pollution has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
When will life go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
North Bay students connect with fellow CA Class of 2020 on Instagram amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News