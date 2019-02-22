OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

Some Oakland Unified School District moms provide emergency daycare during teacher strike

Oakland Unified School District students play at home during teacher strike in Oakland, Calif. on Feb. 22, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Rec centers and libraries aren't the only places Oakland parents are sending their kids for daycare during the teacher strike. Some moms are taking students into their own homes and watching them while their folks are at work.

It's lunch time at Jen Houser's home, which has been converted into what she desperately hopes will be a temporary daycare.

In addition to her own two kids, she's watching ten others whose parents have to work. All are students at Oakland Unified School District's Melrose Leadership Academy. Jen said she is ready and willing to help as much as she can.

"We're very luck to have a big backyard and flexible work schedules, so we knew there was no other alternative," she said.

The kids are in first through third grade. Most said they would actually rather be in school but all of them support the striking teachers.

"Because teachers work very hard and we want them to get paid enough," said Jen's son, first grader Bridger Houser.

Classmate Tallulah Narvaez added, "Sometimes maybe we don't have the nicest teachers but at least we get to learn stuff."

At Tara Stoops' home in the Oakland Hills, she was running very orderly rotating stations for the six kids she was watching, including two of her own. There was math and reading, and a turn at video games. They even took a hike. The kids admitted school was important, but they didn't mind having a Friday off.

"I want teachers to get better pay, but also part of my brain says it's fun not to go to school," said fifth grader Caelin Duffy.

Organizer Tara Stoops added, "I actually really enjoy spending time with the kids, but I appreciate the teachers and all the energy it takes to do that."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Oakland teacher strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationoaklandOakland Teacher Strikestrikeeducationalameda countyunionsteachersteacherdaycareday carechildrenOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
Day 2 of the teacher strike in Oakland brings energy, resolve
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent
La huelga de maestros de Oakland continúa hasta el viernes
More Oakland Teacher Strike
EDUCATION
Day 2 of the teacher strike in Oakland brings energy, resolve
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
SJSU named 'Most Underrated School in US'
Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent
More Education
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Fire crews suspend search operations, moving to recovery after slide at Fort Funston
Student stabbed 3 times at Union City high school
Day 2 of the teacher strike in Oakland brings energy, resolve
Enjoy the weekend! Storm door could open Monday
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Juice Beauty lip moisturizer, RAGÚ Simply pasta sauce
'Bao,' a story about a dumpling, is up for an Oscar
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, surrenders to police
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Show More
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
Student accused of creating drug app scheduled to appear in court
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
More News