Gov. Newsom expected to make call on reopening California schools, sources say

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make an announcement on whether or not California schools can reopen for in-person instruction in the fall, multiple sources tell ABC7 News.

Up until this point, those decisions have been left entirely up to local school districts. With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the state is now expected to take over the decision making.

Gov. Newsom will be holding a press conference on reopening schools and COVID-19 Friday at noon.

Many school districts, including San Francisco Unified, Los Angeles and San Diego, have already announced they're starting fall instruction exclusively online.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond expressed support for those decisions in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

"I think that if school opened tomorrow, most of our districts would open in distance learning," said Thurmond. "And that is a decision that I think is a good decision if conditions don't change right now."

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided an update on how California schools plan to reopen in the fall.



"Since we've issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically," said Thurmond, referencing the 62 pages of reopening guidelines issued by the California Department of Education last month. "We know that in many communities throughout our state we're seeing high rates of infection in the community."

California is in the middle of a summer surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The problem has gotten so bad, Gov. Newsom recently announced mandatory rollbacks of the state's reopening plan.4

Bars, both indoor and outdoor, have been ordered to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.

All counties also have to close indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

In counties on the state's watch list, even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes gyms, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors, and places of worship.



ABC7 News' Amy Hollyfield contributed to this report.

