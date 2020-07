California closures: What Gov. Newsom's announcement means for every Bay Area county

Bars (both indoor and outdoor)

Indoor restaurant dining

Indoor wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Other indoor family entertainment centers, like bowling alleys and laser tag

Indoor museums and zoos

Cardrooms

Gyms

Hair salons and barbershops

Nail salons and other personal care services

Indoor malls

Non-essential offices

Indoor places of worship

What does that mean for the Bay Area? Here's what's closing in every county.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Gov. Gavin Newsom 's announcement of a major rollback of business reopenings in California , the state's response to the coronavirus crisis just got even more confusing.Due to a summer surge in COVID-19 cases, Newsom ordered the following businesses to closein the state:The governor also ordered the following closures for counties on the state's watch list for three days or longer:Alameda County just got added to the watch list on Sunday, which means they technically don't have to follow the stricter closures yet. However, gyms, hair salons and nail salons never reopened in the county - so there's no need to order those to close anyways. Plus, because they anticipate being on the watch list for three days (or longer), Alameda County said they may close indoor malls and places of worship this week.Contra Costa is on the state's watch list and has been for more than three days. That means they'll be forced to close hair salons and barbershops. It already delayed the reopening of indoor dining, gyms, movie theaters and bars when the county started to see a rise in hospitalizations toward the end of June, so no changes to those sectors yet.Marin is also on the watch list, and therefore affected by both categories of closures. The county hadn't done too much reopening ahead of Newsom's announcement, so the only things that need to reverse reopening are hair salons, barbershops and indoor dining. Pretty much everything else was already closed.Because it's on the watch list, Napa now has to reverse course on hair salons, nail salons, gyms and places of worship. All those had been allowed to reopen but must close again following Newsom's announcement Monday.San Francisco actually isn't on the state's watch list, so technically they can reopen gyms, hair salons, nail salons and the like. That being said, San Francisco has already paused the reopening of almost all those businesses since coronavirus cases in the city started to rise rapidly in late June.San Mateo isn't on the watch list, so they are only affected by the state's mandatory statewide closures of bars, indoor restaurant dining, etc. Gyms, salons and places of worship can all stay open in San Mateo County.Santa Clara County is no longer on the state's watch list, according to Gov. Newsom, but we're awaiting clarification from the county's public health department. They started reopening gyms, hair salons and tattoo parlors Monday morning, and at this point it's not clear if they'll be forced to immediately roll that back. We will update this story when they clarify their plans.Because it's on the watch list, Solano now has to reverse course on hair salons, nail salons, gyms and places of worship. All those had been allowed to reopen but must close again following Newsom's announcement Monday.Sonoma County started closing down some businesses Monday morning ahead of the governor's announcement, including indoor dining, movie theaters and bars. Now they'll also have to close hair salons, nail salons and places of worship.