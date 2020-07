San Francisco officials share dire COVID-19 projection for hospitalizations, deaths

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax shared a bleak look at the current state of coronavirus in San Francisco.The city leaders took a deep dive into San Francisco's COVID-19 data. The city has seen 4,950 confirmed coronavirus cases and 50 related deaths. Nearly 1,000 of those cases have been diagnosed in the past two weeks and the southeast part of the city has been hit especially hard.Right now, researchers believe that for every one person infected with COVID-19 in San Francisco, he or she spreads it to 1.25 people on average. That may not seem like a lot, but that rate of infection has the potential to land San Francisco in a scenario like New York saw in March and April."This is the slide that keeps me up at night," Dr. Colfax said as he presented the data. At the current rate of spread, the city is projected to see 830 hospitalizations by the end of the year."Let's think about that for a minute," he said. "In April, we peaked at 94 hospitalizations."The worst-case scenario shows hospitalizations peaking at 6,000 by the end of the year.Deaths are also projected to rise dramatically. Even though the city has only seen 50 deaths so far, at the current rate of spread that number will likely rise to 890 without a change in course. In the worst case, deaths could hover near 3,000 before the end of the year.Another startling statistic shared by Colfax Monday: 49.7% of all diagnosed cases are Hispanic/Latino San Francisco residents.Dr. Colfax also shared data on the city's rising hospitalization and ICU numbers, both of which he said are concerning. On top of that, San Francisco hospitals have received ICU patients transferred from San Quentin State Prison in Marin County.To avoid the doomsday scenarios outlined by Dr. Colfax, the city is stressing the need for people to social distance, wear face coverings and avoid congregating indoors. The city is also indefinitely pausing the reopening on indoor dining, bars, gyms and more.In Mayor Breed's first on-camera interview since testing negative for COVID-19, San Francisco Breed said she was livid to find out someone with the virus had "deliberately" put her health and others in jeopardy by attending a public event this week.The mayor spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze Friday afternoon on "Getting Answers," covering her brush with the virus, San Francisco's path to reopening and the city's COVID-19 testing capacity.Breed reiterated the responsibility that lies with San Francisco residents during the pandemic. "Let's face the facts - we are living in COVID for the next year to 18 months. So we need to make adjustments in order to protect one another," Breed said.The San Francisco Zoo reopened Monday morning. Monday's phase of reopening San Francisco was supposed to include indoor dining and outdoor bars, but that remains on hold.The city also announced Friday that nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses will be in the next group considered for reopening.