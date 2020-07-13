WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom orders statewide closures in attempt to control rampant COVID-19 spread

Bars, both indoor and outdoor, will be forced to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.
All counties also have to close indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
In counties on the state's watch list, even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes gyms, hair salons, barbershops, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors, and places of worship.
WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
As of Monday, 31 counties were on the state's monitoring list, which represents about 80% of the state's population.
"We've made this point on multiple occasions and that is we're moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order," Newsom said.
VIDEO: Newsom orders widespread business closures in California
This is a developing story. We're updating as we learn more and listen into the governor's press conference. Check back for updates.
MORE: San Francisco officials share dire COVID-19 projection for hospitalizations, deaths
The state has more than 329,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.
"This continues to be a deadly disease," Newsom emphasized Monday. The death toll climbed by 23 since Sunday.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US