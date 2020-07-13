Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom orders statewide closures in attempt to control rampant COVID-19 spread

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.

Bars, both indoor and outdoor, will be forced to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.

All counties also have to close indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

In counties on the state's watch list, even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes gyms, hair salons, barbershops, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors, and places of worship.

As of Monday, 31 counties were on the state's monitoring list, which represents about 80% of the state's population.

"We've made this point on multiple occasions and that is we're moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order," Newsom said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.



This is a developing story. We're updating as we learn more and listen into the governor's press conference. Check back for updates.

The state has more than 329,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

"This continues to be a deadly disease," Newsom emphasized Monday. The death toll climbed by 23 since Sunday.

