Coronavirus

Sesame Workshop launches children's animations about COVID-19 education, resources for families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sesame Street is launching a new series of animations on Monday, Dec. 7 to help children learn more about how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In the videos, Sesame Street characters teach kids to protect themselves from germs by wearing a face mask outside, washing hands with soap and staying socially distanced from others.

The cartoons were created by Sesame Workshop and Viatris Inc, to inspire positive childcare strategies, and help young children express feelings, such as fear and stress. The animations will be translated into four different languages including English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese.

One scene features Grover celebrating the holidays with extended family over a video call, another shows Baby Elmo talking through the fear and anxiety he feels about the pandemic.

The animations will be released on their website and through Sesame Street in Communities, Sesame Street's workshop's program to support children and families.


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscohealthchildreneducationcoronaviruscartoonu.s. & worldsesame streetcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 Update: CA hospitalizations up 72% in 14 days
UK readies for 'V-Day' vaccine rollout in war on COVID-19
Over 33M Californians under new COVID-19 stay home order
Yosemite National Park reduces hours in response to state lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Vast majority' of CA under stay-at-home order, Newsom says
Calif. to expand smartphone COVID-19 alert tool statewide
Stay-at-home order enacted in 4 Bay Area counties
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Over 33M Californians under new COVID-19 stay home order
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Yosemite National Park reduces hours in response to state lockdown
Show More
Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
SJ business owners react as stay-at-home orders go into effect
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay Regional Park staff admit to shooting cats
Gusty winds could trigger 2nd Red Flag Warning this week
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger, dangerous surf, record warmth today
More TOP STORIES News