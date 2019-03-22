San Francisco elementary schools practicing mindfulness in the classroom

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you ever felt overwhelmed by what's going on around you? The experts say practicing mindfulness can help. It's so effective that 11 public elementary schools in San Francisco are doing it as part of their daily routine.Andrew Nance asks the kids, "Are you taking deep breaths?"Nance, who teaches them about the benefits of staying present, knows never to underestimate the power of breathing, especially when it comes to kindergartners.Here's what they told ABC7's Lyanne Melendez. "When I breathe, it makes my body calm," says kindergartner Ricky Johnson."And be strong, be calm and be respectful and be responsible," said Iviona Ball."And it helps stay focused," assured Ka 'Mya Harris.They call it mindfulness, but when you're 6 years old, it's more about keeping your distracted puppy brain focused.The "how to" is taught by Nance. Today, Bret Harte Elementary is one of 11 schools in the district that teaches mindfulness. The kids are rewarded with a puppy print."Suddenly, you realize your brain has wandered off and your consciousness says brain get back here and you take a breath and you calm that puppy mind and you reconnect with your friend," explained Nance.Their teacher, Christine Melia, says the kids have changed how they approach one another."If they see somebody upset, they say oh, let's do deep breaths together, calm down, take a breath to calm down so they really help each other, they turn to it," said Melia.They left me with this reminder:"I breathe through my nose, with this breath my minds goes strong and that's what focus time is all about."Words to live by.