el paso shooting

El Paso baby whose parents died to protect him in shooting turns 1

EL PASO, Texas -- The youngest survivor of last year's mass shooting inside an El Paso Walmart has just turned one year old.

Paul Gilbert Anchondo lived because his parents died protecting him.

READ MORE: Mom killed shielding child from gunfire in El Paso shooting, sister says

KVIA reports the community wanted to show support for the little boy, and celebrated with a drive-by birthday party Saturday.

"Word got out and a lot of the community reached out to us, wanting to be a part of this event," said motorcyclist Eduardo Prieto. "And to them, they felt that, you know, it was something important enough that they wanted to be a part of."

Those who participated said they will continue to support Anchondo and his grandparents in the future.

"We want him to remember that everybody here in the El Paso area and in our community is supporting him," said Anchondo's grandfather Gilbert. "That he's not by himself."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasodeadly shootingbirthdaybabyel paso shootingmass shootingu.s. & worldterror attack
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EL PASO SHOOTING
Man hit in El Paso shooting dies months after attack
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at debate
Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some churches wait on CA order to reopen, others to resume in-person service regardless
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: It's here!
Outdoor dining, wine tasting reopens with COVID-19 safeguards in Sonoma Co.
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
WATCH TODAY: ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Coronavirus updates: Flyovers to honor Bay Area health care workers today
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Newsom, Bay Area officials
World War II artifacts destroyed in SF Pier 45 fire
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Heat advisory in effect this week in Bay Area, temperatures likely in 90s, 100s
Memorial Weekend ideas: Here are 13 wide Bay Area hiking trails
More TOP STORIES News