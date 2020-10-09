FACEism

FACEism: Ellis Island, where millions of immigrants sought hope, opportunity

By
ELLIS ISLAND, NEW YORK -- One of the most romantic words in all the world is "hope."

It's what made America what it is today.

There was a time when, no matter where you were in the world, or how difficult your struggles, if you could make your way to this country there would be "hope" for you.

In this sixth episode of FACeism, we look at Ellis Island - the symbol of hope for millions of immigrants.

Ellis Island opened in 1892 in New York Harbor within view of the Statue of Liberty and served for decades as the nation's busiest immigration station. It is now a national monument and museum site.

We hear the story of the island through the perspective of ranger Douglas Treem, who delights in telling the stories of the immigrants, including his own ancestors, who found their opportunity in America.

Note: The video above was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mission of the FACEism series is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in FACEism can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkstatue of libertyfaceismimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEISM
FACEism: Remembering where we come from
FACEism series: Moving toward a better understanding of each other
FACEism: 1st hate-crime victim after 9/11 was chasing American Dream
Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci speaks at virtual UC Berkeley event about COVID-19
Video shows brazen robbery of woman in Sunnyvale
EDD Q&A session postponed
Next threat? Map shows mudslide danger zones in Bay Area
UCSF releases initial findings of COVID-19 pregnancy study
Missing cat found 23 months after Camp Fire in California
Shark attack: Bay Area man bitten 6 times at Florida beach
Show More
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after Sonoma Co. wildfires
SFFD dealing with grief after firefighter dies during training exercise
Cal student receives $2,000 Pete Wilson Scholarship award
What's hot this Amazon Prime Day(s)
Record year of dog adoptions brings Christmas puppy shortage
More TOP STORIES News