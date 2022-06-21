Lisa Marie Presley says watching new 'Elvis' film was an 'emotional' experience

ELVIS PRESLEY | Go inside Graceland with Elvis Presley's family and the cast of the new #ElvisMovie to celebrate his life and music - and learn why they say the King of Rock and Roll inspires a new generation.



“Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20” - TONIGHT on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/pfJjNjeF8U — 20/20 (@ABC2020) June 21, 2022

"Elvis," from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, is Elvis Presley like you've never seen him before.Austin Butler plays the titular music legend in the film, alongside Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and it's already earning praise from Elvis' family.Priscilla Presley, his ex-wife, said he would have "loved" the film, and now Elvis' only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his eldest grandchild, granddaughter Riley Keough, are weighing in.Lisa Marie told ABC News' Chris Connelly in "Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20," airing tonight on ABC, that watching the film was "emotional" for her and brought up "such generational trauma ... in a good way."Keough, who was "already crying" five minutes into her viewing, according to Lisa Marie, added of the film, "It was really intense. As a film, it's just an exceptional film.""Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20" features Connelly sitting down with Priscilla, Lisa Marie and Keough at Graceland, Elvis' iconic home -- now a historic landmark hundreds of thousands of fans flock to each year -- located in Memphis, Tennessee.Connelly also sat down with Luhrmann, Butler, Hanks and other key members from the "Elvis" cast to discuss bringing Elvis' story to the big screen. The film hits theaters on June 24.