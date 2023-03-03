A little 'more' conversation with artists behind Oscar nominated 'Elvis'

Oscar voters couldn't help but fall in love with 'Elvis.' As the film struts into Oscar Sunday with eight Oscar nominations, director Baz Luhrmann says the whole team gave it their absolute all.

HOLLYWOOD -- "Elvis" struts into Oscar Sunday with eight nominations, including a best actor nod for the film's star Austin Butler.

Among his many fans, the woman once married to the king of rock and roll, Priscilla Presley, who gave me some words to pass on to Austin. In a text, she wrote "Austin, you're carrying the torch of greatness. We couldn't be more proud of you. The Presley family loves you."

"Oh man, you're making me emotional," said Butler. "Thank you for that."

Director and producer Baz Luhrmann likes to put on a show for moviegoers, and with "Elvis" he's all in!

"We want to make sure to bring the audience in as far as we can," said Luhrmann. "So, you know, why ask an audience to come out of their home to go into a theatre, you know, and park the car, get the--unless we give them our absolute all?"

Catherine Martin, Baz' wife, is up for three Oscars: for producing, production design and costume design.

"Baz, as a collaborator, brings out the best in you," said Martin. "He encourages you to be bold. He encourages you to fail but that's not negative. That's just to go as far as your ability and your legs can carry you, you try. And if you fail, you fail. But what happens on the way is you develop as an artist."

Mandy Walker is nominated for her cinematography, and also sings Luhrmann's praises as a collaborator.

"One thing that he said to me at the beginning of the film was the camera has to dance with Elvis so I had that in the back of my mind all the time," said Walker.

Butler has learned to navigate this busy awards season... and has actually grown to like it.

"It's been really special to get these times where now we've seen each other quite a few times and you start to have these friendships that it doesn't feel like--I remember days where I felt that press was thing that was really intimidating and--but these days, it feels just like getting to talk to friends, you know?" said Butler.