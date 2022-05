SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A despondent man allegedly armed with a knife is in custody after prompting an elementary school to shelter in place Wednesday, according to police.Officers responded at 10:53 a.m. to Empire Gardens Elementary School in the 1000 block of Empire Street and crisis negotiators also responded.No students were in danger during the standoff, and San Jose police said shortly after 1:40 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody to be assessed by mental health professionals and to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.No other details about the case were immediately available.