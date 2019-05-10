Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry responds to critics on social media on feeling 'insecure'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ayesha Curry wants her critics on social media to know she does not care what they think.

Curry was featured on Monday's episode of the Facebook show "Red Table Talk." She talked about what it's like being married to Stephen Curry and dealing with his fans.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry reveals unnerving fan interaction in new 'Red Table Talk' interview with Jada Pinkett Smith

Critics pounced, after she said she felt insecure about not receiving any attention from men. Curry responded on Instagram with a photo.

RELATED: Stephen, Ayesha Curry attribute marriage success to putting each other before their children

The caption reads in part "this is me throwing a pair of spanx in a Marie Kondo-esque bin. Does it spark joy? It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times, and to know myself inside and out. Go find your joy and speak your truth unapologetically."

AYESHA CURRY
