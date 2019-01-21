Stephen, Ayesha Curry attribute marriage success to putting each other before their children

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3595477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEO: Steph Curry, daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade (1 of 16) VIDEO: Step Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade Stephen Curry's daughters are absolutely adorable, and nothing makes Dub Nation smile like an appearance from them. This heartwarming moment when Steph and his daughter Ryan appeared on their bus during the parade is just too cute to ignore.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry attribute their successful, eight-year marriage to putting each other first, even before their three young children.The celebrity chef and Golden State Warrior's wife said in an online interview with Hello Giggles, "when you become a parent, you want to put your kids first, and we do, but second to our relationship."The couple makes time for date night and each other taking advice from their parents.Both sets have been married for more than 30-years.