Stephen, Ayesha Curry attribute marriage success to putting each other before their children

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Stephen and Ayesha Curry attribute their successful, eight-year marriage to putting each other first, even before their three young children.
The celebrity chef and Golden State Warrior's wife said in an online interview with Hello Giggles, "when you become a parent, you want to put your kids first, and we do, but second to our relationship."
The couple makes time for date night and each other taking advice from their parents.
Both sets have been married for more than 30-years.
