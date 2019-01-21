STEPHEN CURRY

Stephen, Ayesha Curry attribute marriage success to putting each other before their children

Stephen and Ayesha Curry attribute their strong, eight-year marriage to putting each other first, even before their three young children. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Stephen and Ayesha Curry attribute their successful, eight-year marriage to putting each other first, even before their three young children.

The celebrity chef and Golden State Warrior's wife said in an online interview with Hello Giggles, "when you become a parent, you want to put your kids first, and we do, but second to our relationship."

VIDEO: Stephen Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade

The couple makes time for date night and each other taking advice from their parents.

Both sets have been married for more than 30-years.
Stephen Curry's daughters are absolutely adorable, and nothing makes Dub Nation smile like an appearance from them. This heartwarming moment when Steph and his daughter Ryan appeared on their bus during the parade is just too cute to ignore.

