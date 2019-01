EMBED >More News Videos VIDEO: Steph Curry, daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade (1 of 16) VIDEO: Step Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade Stephen Curry's daughters are absolutely adorable, and nothing makes Dub Nation smile like an appearance from them. This heartwarming moment when Steph and his daughter Ryan appeared on their bus during the parade is just too cute to ignore.

A little more than six months ago, Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed their third child into the world. Canon Jack Curry, born July 2, 2018, was the family's first baby boy, but there's one thing all the young Curry's have in common.They all took on their parents' beautiful blue-green eyes!Ayesha posted this adorable photo to her Instagram story today, showcasing Canon's own baby blues.She wrote the caption, "Mamas boy!"The next thing to appear on her story - A salute to her husband's stellar game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.Check out more stories about Ayesha and Stephen Curry.