PHOTO: Ayesha Curry shows off son Canon's 'baby blues' on Instagram

This image was posted on Ayesha Curry's Instagram story on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (@ayehsacurry/instagram)

Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A little more than six months ago, Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed their third child into the world.

Canon Jack Curry, born July 2, 2018, was the family's first baby boy, but there's one thing all the young Curry's have in common.

They all took on their parents' beautiful blue-green eyes!

VIDEO: Stephen Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade

Ayesha posted this adorable photo to her Instagram story today, showcasing Canon's own baby blues.

She wrote the caption, "Mamas boy!"

The next thing to appear on her story - A salute to her husband's stellar game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

