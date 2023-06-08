Warriors star Stephen Curry surprises Oakland middle school students with meals, books, soccer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation's bus was parked near the playground at Oakland's Elmhurst United Middle School and to the students' surprise, 4-time NBA champion and Bay Area humanitarian Stephen Curry was waiting inside.

As the kids posed for a picture, Curry opened a door to the bus, greeting them and joining their group photo. After the initial shock from the kids, Curry was ready to greet a group from the Oakland Genesis Soccer Club.

"Bringing the ELP (Eat.Learn.Play.) bus out, they (CarMax) is helping sponsor this where we can continue to give kids excitement, inspiration and resources," said Curry.

The day of fun was put on through the foundation's partnership with CarMax, as Curry helped hand out school supplies, food and books. Then it was time for a day on the soccer field where the Warriors star took part in drills as a referee and even played goalie, where several kids shot penalty kicks.

Curry's day in Oakland focused on the foundation's "Play" pillar, as kids were able to participate in the soccer workout with one of the NBA's best players. Curry was active as a young child playing many sports including basketball, football and baseball -- highlighting the importance of activity for children.

"Healthy active lifestyles are huge for kids just to have a solid balance and to find their true inner child," Curry said. "It's just about self-discovery, I was fortunate enough I didn't have to worry about where to go to shoot hoops or find kids my age to throw the football around or play baseball. You realize how much you learn in those environments and every kid deserves that."

Stephen and his wife Ayesha's foundation has been committed to the cause in Oakland over the past four years by refurbishing playgrounds, sponsoring programs that provide positive coaching as well as providing healthy meals and reading materials.

Forty kids from the Oakland Genesis Soccer Club had a chance to play soccer with Curry and ask questions and those personal interactions have a deep meaning to the champ, who is a father of three.

"I'm never too removed from those moments and just the fact that whether it's 30 seconds or 30 minutes that you spent with a kid it can change something in their lives. Whether they feel seen, whether they've been down and needed a little excitement in their lives or the inspiration of maybe they found something they see in me and just be able to lock eyes with them or shake their hand or give them a high five or whatever the case is, it could lift them up," said Curry.

The week's event in Oakland is one of just many on a busy Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation calendar to finish out 2023. There will be numerous events including the team's annual golf tournament with Workday as well as Christmas with the Curry's.

"I think me and Ayesha are extremely proud of just the scale of work we've been able to do coming up on four years of being in existence," Curry said.

Curry credited his team including CEO Chris Helfrich and the entire organization for their like-minded vision of bringing positive change to the Bay Area, specifically in Oakland.

"I think what we are most proud of is just staying true to who we are and what we are doing across those three pillars," Curry said. "We've identified what we do and we want to do it extremely well and know it's going to continue to change lives."

