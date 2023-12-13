  • Watch Now

Arrest warrant issued for fan who allegedly broke into Stephen Curry's home while kids were there

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 12:18AM
ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- An arrest warrant is out for an 18-year-old accused of trespassing at Stephen Curry's home in Atherton, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

A judge issued the warrant on Tuesday for Sheng Gao of Cupertino, after he failed to show up for a court hearing last week.

Police cited Gao in October after he allegedly entered Curry's house, where he was confronted by someone and told to leave - which he did.

Curry and his wife were not home, but his three children were.

Prosecutors tell us Gao was asking for Curry's autograph.

