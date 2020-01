BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 lineup: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks

The #Bottlerock 2020 lineup is here! πŸŽΆπŸ€˜πŸŽ‰ + 3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 7th at 10am.



RT for your chance to WIN a pair of 3-day GA tickets!



Winner randomly selected on 1/13. pic.twitter.com/uQ2OG5aIY7 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 6, 2020

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- BottleRock Napa Valley, wine country's biggest music festival, is bringing out some top-of-the-line artists for its Memorial Day Weekend spread.Organizers announced this year's lineup will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks.Joining the weekend's top showstoppers are a diverse range of acts including the smooth, jazzy rapper Anderson Paak and the Free Nationals, pop icon Miley Cyrus, international electronic star Zedd, Santa Barbara-based reggae group Iration, and breakout country singer Maren Morris.The recent few years of BottleRock have completely sold out, with last year's tickets drying up in a matter of minutes.Three-day general admission tickets start at $349 for the early-bird period.To see the full, in-depth descriptions of each music act, click here BottleRock also features a unique spread of culinary shows, but those details are being announced at a later date.BottleRock 2020 runs from May 22-24 at the Napa Valley Expo.