BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 lineup: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks

Organizers announced this year's lineup will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks.
The #Bottlerock 2020 lineup is here! 🎶🤘🎉 + 3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 7th at 10am.— BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 6, 2020
RT for your chance to WIN a pair of 3-day GA tickets!
Winner randomly selected on 1/13. pic.twitter.com/uQ2OG5aIY7
Joining the weekend's top showstoppers are a diverse range of acts including the smooth, jazzy rapper Anderson Paak and the Free Nationals, pop icon Miley Cyrus, international electronic star Zedd, Santa Barbara-based reggae group Iration, and breakout country singer Maren Morris.
The recent few years of BottleRock have completely sold out, with last year's tickets drying up in a matter of minutes.
Three-day general admission tickets start at $349 for the early-bird period.
BottleRock also features a unique spread of culinary shows, but those details are being announced at a later date.
BottleRock 2020 runs from May 22-24 at the Napa Valley Expo.