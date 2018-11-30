BARBARA BUSH

Country music star Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with Bushes

EMBED </>More Videos

Country star Brad Paisley talks about his relationship with Barbara and George Bush (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The outpouring of support for former first family continues to grow as those who knew them share their personal stories about the Bushes.

Country music star Brad Paisley remembered his friendship with Mrs. Bush, as he told Houston radio station 100.3 The Bull that the Bushes would go watch him perform at RodeoHouston.

"Last year, I think it was both George and Barbara came to the rodeo," Paisley said. "They've come a few times when it's my night and that's always the honor, you know, of a lifetime to have the Bushes there when playing a show."

Paisley also said that he had lunch with the Bushes just a few weeks ago.

He said that it had become a tradition for him to meet with the former first family every year
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstongeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
More barbara bush
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
Oakland weekend events: tree lighting, estate sale shopping, and holiday caroling on Lake Merritt
SF weekend: Ice skating at Civic Center, 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' at the Symphony, more
'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' to air on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Expert says Anchorage quake mild compared to 7.0 that could hit Bay Area
Los Altos official arrested for DUI may have had Tesla's Autopilot engaged
Bay Bridge to reopen toll lane, 1 year after fatal crash
Paradise students prepare to return to school after the Camp Fire
Meet "Volunteer John" our ABC7 Star
Show More
Could Starwood hotel hack pose national security threat?
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
Anchorage family stuck at Oakland Airport after Alaska quake
Private partners to help NASA put science experiments on moon, Mars
Chiefs release Kareem Hunt after violent video surfaces
More News