BTS, Chance the Rapper to appear in GMA Summer Concert Series

NEW YORK -- ABC's Good Morning America is announcing the headliners for its 2019 GMA Summer Concert Series lineup.

Megastars BTS will kick off the series this year on Wednesday, May 15.

GMA says a ticket will required for entry to the BTS concert.



All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Here are the other performers announced:

May 24: Hozier

May 31: Ciara

June 7: Alessia Cara (This concert will take place in the GMA Times Square Studio.)

June 14: Ellie Goulding



June 21: Bastille

June 28: Adam Lambert



July 5: Sabrina Carpenter

July 12: The Struts

July 19: Blink 182

July 26: Lady Antebellum

August 2: Pitbull



August 9: Keith Urban



August 16: Chance the Rapper



August 23: French Montana

August 30: Kane Brown & Marshmello

Viewers interested in joining GMA in Central Park are encouraged to arrive at Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd Street entrance on Fifth Avenue at 6 a.m. when the park opens to the public.

The Summer Concert Series returns for the eleventh year to Central Park, home of City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Festival.
