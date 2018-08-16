ARETHA FRANKLIN

Comedian Sherri Shepherd shares dietary advice she gave to Aretha Franklin

Actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd is sharing a special memory she had with Aretha Franklin. She joined us live in-studio and talked about when the Queen of Soul reached out to her for dietary advice. (KGO-TV)

Actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd is sharing a special memory she had with Aretha Franklin. She joined us live in-studio and talked about when the Queen of Soul reached out to her for dietary advice. Shepherd wrote a book in 2013 about her struggle with Type 2 Diabetes. It's titled "Plan D: How to Lose Weight and Beat Diabetes (Even If You Don't Have It)." Aretha called Shepherd for advice when she was pre-diabetic.

"She didn't even say hello. She goes "Sherri, I have macaroni and cheese, I have ribs and I have some vegetables. Now, am I doing everything right?" Cause she was pre-diabetic and so I'm like "Oh my god" and so I said, and I had a written a book about diabetes, I said "well, everything is good but you gotta get rid of the macaroni and cheese." And she goes "well that's my favorite. I'm not trying to get rid of the macaroni and cheese."

Shepherd is in San Francisco for shows at Cobb's Comedy Club. You can buy tickets for the Friday and Saturday shows here.
