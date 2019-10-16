SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Live Nation is giving away a pair of concert or show tickets on various Fridays.
Watch ABC7's MidDay LIVE show from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. During our Hot Topics segment, viewers and fans will be asked to vote on a question.
When you submit your vote at https://abc7news.com/vote, you will be given the option to enter the sweepstakes. That's it!
Voting Page
Official Contest Rules
Buy tickets
For more concert excitement, follow Live Nation at:
Facebook - @LiveNationBayArea
Twitter - @LiveNationSF
Instagram - @LiveNationSF
Enter for your chance to win concert or show tickets!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More