FLASH MOB

Flash mob breaks into song at Oakland City Center

EMBED </>More Videos

People hanging out on Tuesday at Oakland City Center got an *operatic* surprise. (Photo by James Toland Vocal Arts)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
People hanging out on Tuesday at Oakland City Center got an "operatic" surprise. A flash mob chorus of 50 broke out into song during lunchtime.

The group is from the Oakland-based nonprofit James Toland Vocal Arts," which helps develop and promote singers' careers.

Organizers say the impromptu choral event took 10 months to plan. And from the looks of the pleased crowd, it was well worth it.

JTVA will sponsor a vocal competition next month at Valley Center for the Performing Arts at Holy Names University in Oakland to give money to some up and coming singers.

Click here for more information about James Toland Vocal Arts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentflash mobsingingbuzzworthyfeel goodOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLASH MOB
Cal Fire says Tubbs, Pocket, Nuns fires nearly fully contained
Blind Scream haunted house brings scary good time in wake of North Bay fires
Campbell police try to break up flash mob, dance instead
More flash mob
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News