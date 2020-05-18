american idol

Daly City's Francisco Martin makes Bay Area proud in 'American Idol' finale

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Francisco Martin, the 19-year-old Daly City native, finished top 5 in "American Idol's" first-ever virtual finale.

New York's Just Sam, claimed America's hearts after she performed Kelly Clarkson's smash hit, "Stronger" and "Rise Up." Arthur Gunn was named the runner-up.

Though Francisco Martin did not win, he made it to the top 5 and the Bay Area community is still cheering him on.

For the finale, Martin sang Harry Styles' hit song, "Adore you" and "Alaska," the first song he auditioned with in Oregon.



Judges Luke Brian, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were amazed at how far his confidence improved throughout the season.

His much-acclaimed Mother's Day show performance last week was a tribute to his mother, a healthcare worker at Laguna Honda Hospital.

Francisco says she's always one to sacrifice herself for her family and for others, and that he would want no other woman in the world to be his mom.

RELATED: 'American Idol': Bay Area native Francisco Martin honors nurse mother, brother with Top 11 performance

From his first audition in Sun River, Ore. he was tabbed as a top ten talent and a potential winner by 'Idol' judge Luke Bryan.

Francisco's family and friends across the country have been cheering all season.

You may even notice his brother, Kiko, in some of the cheering videos shown on the show.

On Saturday, his family hosted a parade in Francisco's honor.



Kiko said he is so happy to see where his brother has ended up and is excited for the future. He hopes his brother will continue to make music and make the Bay Area proud.

"When he was younger, he was more of the annoying little brother that you have," Kiko Martin said. "But, I'm such a proud brother for him. I know that he was an everyday kid, but seeing him on national TV, we're really proud of him and we really hope that he goes so far with his career."

RELATED: 'American Idol' finale this Sunday will feature 'We Are the World' performance on ABC

The Filipino community wished the Daly City native luck and encouragment before the big night.





RELATED: Danville's Grace Leer reflects on time on 'American Idol'

Great job, Francisco! The Bay Area is proud of you!
