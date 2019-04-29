Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' battle had fans squinting, adjusting TV settings

The night was dark and full of terrors, but fans had a hard time seeing the action.

At 82 minutes, the third episode of the final season is the longest ever. It took 55 days to film.

That may be the longest battle shoot in television history, but some fans went to Twitter to wonder if they could've taken a few extra days to adjust the lighting.








