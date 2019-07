EMBED >More News Videos Aaron Rogers makes very brief cameo on Game of Thrones.

After we bid farewell to "Game of Thrones," HBO plans to air a behind-the-scenes documentary about the show's eighth and final season.In the trailer, you can see some of the cast crying, including Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow.The show ends Sunday after eight seasons.The two-hour documentary called "The Last Watch" premieres Sunday, May 26.