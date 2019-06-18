Jeannie Mai talks about how 'Holey Moley' does mini-golf in a big way

From Executive Producer @StephenCurry30 comes the biggest miniature golf competition you've ever seen! ⛳ #HoleyMoley pic.twitter.com/6qNZStKshu — Holey Moley (@holeymoleyabc) June 12, 2019

NEW YORK -- FORE! Or should we say,ABC's zany 10-episode mini-golf spectacular is hitting your screens on Thursday!Each episode features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course.Think of it likebut with golf, says sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai. "Exactly right, it's a little bitmeets."This supersized course gets the better of even professional players, although Mai says they do have a leg up on the competition. It's all in good fun though."You're definitely allowed to laugh, people look freaking ridiculous!" Mai said.Mai is joined by Stephen Curry, along with Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore."We all are dorks, nobody's mature, nobody's trying to keep it together," Mai said. "Maybe out of everybody, Steph Curry is the one that's the most professional, but me, Rob and Joe are just laughing at every single person, and at ourselves, because you can't take it too seriously."At the end of each episode, the winner takes home $25,000 as their prize along with "The Golden Putter" trophy andplaid jacket.